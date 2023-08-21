Burn ban in 40 Mississippi counties

By Ross McLeod
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -If you live in Meridian or any larger city, there are already different types of laws in place that prevent burning of different sorts.

A burn ban prohibits the burning of any solid fuels anywhere in the county.

“You know you can’t burn solid fuels during the burn ban. Normally, if you had a chimney or a little fire pit in the backyard that you sit around, that’s those are perfectly fine in the city. But you can’t have those. You can’t burn solid fuel, which is wood, during a burn ban. There’s very little burning of any kind during a burn ban,” said Meridian Fire Chief, Jason Collier.

Many additional precautions can be taken, like parking your hot car on the pavement rather than grass could save you from creating a dangerous fire.

“The idea is to just be really careful during a burn ban because you know you could park your car in if you’ve been driving it very long. It’s hot, the catalytic converter, the muffler, the exhaust system is hot and you park it in the grass. That’s semi-tall or even not that tall, but very dry, and it can start a fire. So just be careful. Be aware of those kind of things. Obviously, you know you’re not going to burn, but when it’s that kind of conditions that you’re going to you got to think about the other things like that too,” said Collier.

Lauderdale, Newton, Clarke, and Jasper counties are all under a burn ban. There is not a specific time line as to when the ban will be lifted.

