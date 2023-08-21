Carlene Chaney

Mrs. Carlene Chaney, 88, passed away at Laird Hospital, Union, MS on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Her visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 23 from 5-7 PM at Webb-Stephens, Union. Her funeral service will be Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 AM at Webb- Stephens with burial to follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Glenn Scott will officiate.

Her survivors include her children: A.B. Chaney (Debbie), Linda Giles (Curtis), Barry Chaney (Georgia), Tracy Chaney (Lisa) and Chrissie Buffington. She is also survived by one sister Grace Walker (Wilbur), grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Ms. Carlene was preceded in death by her husband Adolph Chaney; her parents Howell and Lucy Mae Motley; siblings George Motley, Maude Vance, Graham Motley, Chaney Motley, Joy Landrum, Lona Skinner, and William Motley.

Pallbearers include: Cody Buffington, Jacob Harrison, Alex Harrison, Mike Chaney, Brian Frink, Joe Alexander.

