Reminders about absentee voting, voter eligibility

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Just a reminder; this week is the deadline for voting in-person by absentee ballot for Mississippi’s runoff elections.

County Circuit Clerk offices will be open during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Lauderdale County has runoffs for Coroner and Board of Supervisors District 1. Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson reminded the public of who is eligible to cast their ballots Aug. 29.

“If you voted Republican on August the 8th, you’re certainly eligible to vote in this runoff. If you did not vote at all, at all, you are eligible to vote. The only people that cannot vote in this runoff is if you voted Democrat on August 8. And that’s because this is considered the same Republican Election. It’s called crossover voting, which is not allowed in the state of Mississippi,” said Johnson.

The District 1 Supervisor’s race is limited to eligible voters in that district. Coroner is a county-wide race.

Polls will be open Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other east Mississippi counties also have runoffs. Clarke County has a Democratic runoff for Justice Court Judge Place 1. (Only Democrat primary voters or those in this district who did not vote Aug. 8 may participate) Newton County has a Republican runoff for District 3 Supervisor. (Only Republican primary voters or those in this district who did not vote Aug. 8 may participate) Neshoba County has several Republican runoffs: Constable Place 1, Circuit Clerk, District 1 Supervisor, District 3 Supervisor and District 4 Supervisor (Only Republican primary voters or those in these specific districts who did not vote Aug. 8 may participate; Circuit Clerk is a county-wide race)

