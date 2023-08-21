City of Meridian Arrest Report August 21, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:32 PM on August 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 1:54 PM on August 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 10:29 AM on August 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of Vally Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:23 PM on August 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.