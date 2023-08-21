City of Meridian Arrest Report August 21, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JAMES EDISON
|1986
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING
|EDDIE DURR
|1968
|7100 OLD HWY 80W APT B7 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|TYLER LONG
|1993
|12735 HWY 80W CHUNKY, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|ANDREW BAKER
|1983
|2629 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|OTIS WATKINS
|1990
|6450 CONFEDERATE DR MARION, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|SAUL ZEPEDA
|1991
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|AMY E DAYTON
|1988
|5109 COUNTRY CLUB DR MERIDIAN, MS
|INTERFERING WITH POLICE
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
|ROBERT D MOORE
|1983
|2649 ST ANDREWS ST APT D2 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
STALKING
|JERMAINE D CONNER
|1982
|1005 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|JASPER THOMPSON
|1994
|111 PALISADES PARK COVE LAUREL, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|THADDEUS M BURNS
|1980
|1701 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|RODNEY M NOBLE
|1970
|2427 4TH AVE APT 4A MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|WILLIAM J MCKOY
|1986
|306 E PEACH ST ROWLAND, NC
|DUI REFUSAL
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
|CURTIS D SCOTT
|1976
|2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 21, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:32 PM on August 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 1:54 PM on August 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:29 AM on August 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of Vally Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:23 PM on August 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
