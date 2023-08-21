City of Meridian Arrest Report August 21, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JAMES EDISON1986HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING
EDDIE DURR19687100 OLD HWY 80W APT B7 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
TYLER LONG199312735 HWY 80W CHUNKY, MSPETIT LARCENY
ANDREW BAKER19832629 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
OTIS WATKINS19906450 CONFEDERATE DR MARION, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
SAUL ZEPEDA1991HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
AMY E DAYTON19885109 COUNTRY CLUB DR MERIDIAN, MSINTERFERING WITH POLICE
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
ROBERT D MOORE19832649 ST ANDREWS ST APT D2 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
STALKING
JERMAINE D CONNER19821005 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
JASPER THOMPSON1994111 PALISADES PARK COVE LAUREL, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
THADDEUS M BURNS19801701 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
RODNEY M NOBLE19702427 4TH AVE APT 4A MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
WILLIAM J MCKOY1986306 E PEACH ST ROWLAND, NCDUI REFUSAL
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
CURTIS D SCOTT19762608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 21, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:32 PM on August 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 1:54 PM on August 20, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:29 AM on August 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of Vally Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:23 PM on August 19, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

