FEMA in Louin, MS

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - FEMA has opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Louin for anyone in the community who was impacted by the EF3 tornado in June. Many resources are available to help people with their recovery efforts.

News 11 spoke with FEMA about the different ways individuals can request assistance.

“Besides FEMA and submitting your application with us, we’ve got the Small Business Administration,” said La’Tanga Hopes, a media relations specialist for FEMA. “This is where you can get, like, low-interest loans, unbelievable rates, and they can help you with your recovery efforts as well. There’s mitigation; FEMA helps people before, after, and during any type of disaster. They can help you, helping you find contractors for repair work. Best tips on how to get these things done. They’re resourceful in that area. And then the state is also there. So anything that you may have lost or may be related to the state, we have a state representative there as well.”

The Disaster Recovery Center is located in the Louin City Hall at 4240 Hwy 15. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 1-800-621-3362 or go to disasterassistance.gov.

