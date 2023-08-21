First Alert: Another week of dangerous heat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! There is a Heat Advisory in effect Monday and Tuesday. Highs are in the upper 90s with feels-like temps up to 110 degrees. Be sure to find ways to stay safe in the heat, because heat related illnesses are possible. Skies will be sunny and rain free. the heat will only increase throughout he rest of the week, so make sure you are staying safe.

Update on the Tropics:

It was a busy weekend in the Atlantic as three Tropical Storms formed. TS Emily, TS Franklin, and TS Gert is not expected to cause impacts to the U.S as of now. TS Franklin is however bringing heavy rain and tropical storm watches and warnings to parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. There are also two disturbances that Storm Team 11 are tracking.

Disturbance 1 has a 70% chance of development over the next 7 day and could become tropical later this week as it moves over the Eastern Atlantic. Disturbance 2 is in the Gulf of Mexico and could become tropical as early as Tuesday. It will claim the 8th name off the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season list which is Harold. TS warnings and watches could go in effect of the western Gulf coastline later today. As the tropics continues to heat up, be sure to plan and prepare for hurricane season

