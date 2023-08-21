FIRST ALERT: Heat Index values flirt with 110 on Tuesday

Record challenging heat is also expected
Record challenging heat is also expected(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The infamous “heat dome” (upper-level ridge of high pressure) has planted itself across the center of the nation. It’ll lead to above average heat for much of the country...including our local area. Highs each day (through Friday) will hover around 100 degrees, and highs will be record challenging most of the week.

Of course, it’ll remain humid with dew points in the 70s. This will lead to heat indices ranging from 105-115 each afternoon, and this type of heat can make you sick. Make sure to continue practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat.

The “heat dome” is not just baking us, but it’s also suppressing any much needed rain for our area. So, make sure to water your grass, and take heed to any local burn bans. However, a benefit of the “heat dome” is that it’s blocking anything that develops in the Gulf (like the current tropical cyclone) from impacting our area.

By early next week, the heat dome breaks down, and the core of it moves back west. So, rain chances will return to the forecast and it’ll cool off a bit.

Tracking the Tropics

The tropics are definitely active. Please click this link for more info: https://www.wtok.com/weather/hurricane/

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Dustin McDaniel of Lauderdale Died in a wreck Sunday morning.
Deadly accident on Old 8th Street Road
An accident involving an 18-wheeler has occurred on I-20 Eastbound at Mile Marker 163.
Accident involving an 18-wheeler
3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
Well, the Atlantic has awoken as there are two Tropical Storms and another 3 areas to watch.
FIRST ALERT: Record breaking temps at home and the Atlantic beast has woken up
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84

Latest News

It's going to bring impacts to SE and Southern Texas
The Gulf disturbance is now a full tropical cyclone
Tropical development soon
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 21st, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 21st, 2023
Stay safe in the heat
First Alert: Another week of dangerous heat