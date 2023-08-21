FIRST ALERT: Heat Index values flirt with 110 on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The infamous “heat dome” (upper-level ridge of high pressure) has planted itself across the center of the nation. It’ll lead to above average heat for much of the country...including our local area. Highs each day (through Friday) will hover around 100 degrees, and highs will be record challenging most of the week.

Of course, it’ll remain humid with dew points in the 70s. This will lead to heat indices ranging from 105-115 each afternoon, and this type of heat can make you sick. Make sure to continue practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat.

The “heat dome” is not just baking us, but it’s also suppressing any much needed rain for our area. So, make sure to water your grass, and take heed to any local burn bans. However, a benefit of the “heat dome” is that it’s blocking anything that develops in the Gulf (like the current tropical cyclone) from impacting our area.

By early next week, the heat dome breaks down, and the core of it moves back west. So, rain chances will return to the forecast and it’ll cool off a bit.

Tracking the Tropics

The tropics are definitely active. Please click this link for more info: https://www.wtok.com/weather/hurricane/

