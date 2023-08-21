Frontline Responders: Deputy Sam Upchurch helping in shaping young minds

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - School is in session! The safety and the well-being of children are always at the forefront of parents’ and school districts’ minds.

In this week’s Frontline Responder News, 11 introduces you to a school resource officer ensuring that those concerns aren’t a worry at Northeast Elementary School.

“I couldn’t imagine a greater calling for a law enforcement officer than being a school resource office in an elementary school,” said Northeast Elementary School Resource Officer, Sam Upchurch.

The hallways of Northeast Elementary are filled with kids excited to learn this school year. Every day they get a warm greeting from Sheriff Deputy Sam Upchurch. Deputy Upchurch started in law enforcement in 2006 and joined the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department in 2019. Now on top of his deputy duties, he’s helping students as the school’s new resource officer.

“I primarily have three functions. The first is it serves law enforcement officers assigned to the school, to handle any law enforcement function that may be needed. The second is I serve as a public safety educator. Teach the students anything may need to know about using 9-1-1, not using drugs. Finally, I serve as an informal counselor and mentor,” said Upchurch.

Deputy Upchurch said although the job can be challenging, it’s also rewarding as he takes great pride in knowing he can help shape young minds.

“When it comes to helping students, it’s just being available. Letting them know we care, letting them know that we want what’s best for them,” said Upchurch.

And when it’s time to go home, Deputy Upchurch is always there to make sure kids get to their parents’ cars safely at pick-up. One high-five or hug at a time.

Deputy Upchurch said it’s important for law enforcement to be around kids at a young age so they see the positive reinforcement of how officers can be of assistance and not scary.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.