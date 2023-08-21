Mr. Gaines Michael Bonner, age 63, of Mobile, Alabama passed away peacefully at Queen City Nursing Center after a cancer battle on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Gaines was an electrician for most of his life. A long time resident of Mobile, Gaines relocated to Meridian a few years ago so his family could assist him in his cancer battle. He was a kind and loving friend and brother.

Mr. Bonner is survived by his sister, Orena Bonner, and his brother, Bernard Olin Bonner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Olin Frank Bonner and Mamie Orena Merritt Brewer Bonner; his brother, Lawrence Allen Bonner.

No services are planned at this time. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

