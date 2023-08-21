Gaines Michael Bonner

Gaines Michael Bonner
Gaines Michael Bonner
Gaines Michael Bonner(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mr. Gaines Michael Bonner, age 63, of Mobile, Alabama passed away peacefully at Queen City Nursing Center after a cancer battle on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Gaines was an electrician for most of his life. A long time resident of Mobile, Gaines relocated to Meridian a few years ago so his family could assist him in his cancer battle. He was a kind and loving friend and brother.

Mr. Bonner is survived by his sister, Orena Bonner, and his brother, Bernard Olin Bonner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Olin Frank Bonner and Mamie Orena Merritt Brewer Bonner; his brother, Lawrence Allen Bonner.

No services are planned at this time. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

Sample HTML block

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Dustin McDaniel of Lauderdale Died in a wreck Sunday morning.
Deadly accident on Old 8th Street Road
An accident involving an 18-wheeler has occurred on I-20 Eastbound at Mile Marker 163.
Accident involving an 18-wheeler
3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
Well, the Atlantic has awoken as there are two Tropical Storms and another 3 areas to watch.
FIRST ALERT: Record breaking temps at home and the Atlantic beast has woken up
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84

Latest News

Martha Joan Westbrook
Martha Joan Westbrook
Register at https://time2run.raceentry.com/911-stair.../race-information
Preparing for 5th Annual 9/11 Stair Climb in Meridian
Thelma Phillips Pratt
Mrs. Thelma Phillips Pratt
The Union Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the family-friendly, fun celebration Saturday,...
Country Day returns to Union, but the celebration has something extra