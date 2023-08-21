The Gulf disturbance is now a full tropical cyclone

It's going to bring impacts to SE and Southern Texas
It's going to bring impacts to SE and Southern Texas(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

What was Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 is fully tropical. It’s now known as T.D. #9, and it could strengthen before making landfall across SE TX on Tuesday even though it’ll have to battle increasing wind shear. If it gets a name, then it’ll be called Harold. There are tropical storm warnings in place over the SE Texas Coast. Rainfall estimates of 2-5″ are possible over extreme southern Texas...from Corpus Christi to Laredo and southward.

What was Tropical Storm Emily has become a remnant low, and Gert is on a similar path as it has been downgraded to a tropical depression. Franklin is still going strong, and it’ll pose a threat for Hispaniola this week. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Dustin McDaniel of Lauderdale Died in a wreck Sunday morning.
Deadly accident on Old 8th Street Road
An accident involving an 18-wheeler has occurred on I-20 Eastbound at Mile Marker 163.
Accident involving an 18-wheeler
3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
Well, the Atlantic has awoken as there are two Tropical Storms and another 3 areas to watch.
FIRST ALERT: Record breaking temps at home and the Atlantic beast has woken up
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84

Latest News

Tropical development soon
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 21st, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 21st, 2023
Stay safe in the heat
First Alert: Another week of dangerous heat
Well, the Atlantic has awoken as there are two Tropical Storms and another 3 areas to watch.
FIRST ALERT: Record breaking temps at home and the Atlantic beast has woken up