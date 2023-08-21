The Gulf disturbance is now a full tropical cyclone

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

What was Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 is fully tropical. It’s now known as T.D. #9, and it could strengthen before making landfall across SE TX on Tuesday even though it’ll have to battle increasing wind shear. If it gets a name, then it’ll be called Harold. There are tropical storm warnings in place over the SE Texas Coast. Rainfall estimates of 2-5″ are possible over extreme southern Texas...from Corpus Christi to Laredo and southward.

What was Tropical Storm Emily has become a remnant low, and Gert is on a similar path as it has been downgraded to a tropical depression. Franklin is still going strong, and it’ll pose a threat for Hispaniola this week. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

