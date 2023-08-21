Joy Melissa “Lisa” Stewart Lewis

Joy Melissa “Lisa” Stewart Lewis
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Funeral services for Joy Lewis will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Webb & Stephens – Downtown, with Bro. Scott Crenshaw officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Enterprise, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, August 25, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at the funeral home.

Joy, age 44, passed away August 19 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Lewis; mother, Amelia Stewart; siblings, Sam Stewart, Billy Gene Stewart (Suzanne), Linda Kirkman (Ricky), Glinda Stone (Tony) and Chris Porter (John); grandmother, Alice Jolene Downs Amaya, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Billy T. Stewart.

Pallbearers will be Dustin Tasso, Brian Lewis, Sam Stewart, Mark Suban, Dusty Stewart, Casey Kirkman and DC Bagby.

Family and friends may leave online condolences at webbstephens.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Joy Melissa “Lisa” Stewart Lewis, please visit our flower store.

