By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A memorial service for Martha Joan Westbrook will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Joan Westbrook, age 86, of Lauderdale, Mississippi passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Friday, August 18th in the presence of her children.

She was born on September 14, 1936 in Monroe County, Mississippi. Joan was a wonderful cook; she won first place in a state 4-H club biscuit baking contest in high school. She married the love of her life, Robert Daniel Westbrook, on May 14, 1955. During their fifty plus years together, they enjoyed dancing, fishing and road trips to visit friends and family. She was a member of the Meridian chapter of the Eastern Star, loved learning with her Bible study group and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Lauderdale. Joan was a creative person and applied her talents in the Dalewood Garden Club, along with her hobby of adult coloring. She also had a competitive spirit and liked playing board games and cards with her family, and friends in her Skip-Bo group.

She is survived by her children: Steve Westbrook, Doug Westbrook (Teresa), Pam Holmgrain (Chase), and Alanna Westbrook (Evan Colbert); granddaughter Jennifer Glass (Jordan) and great-grandchildren August, Henry and Hugh;  siblings Jean Patterson, Richard Bridges and Nell Flippo (Bobby) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband Robert Westbrook; her parents, Joe and Edna Bridges; siblings Bob Bridges and Judy Marshall; and granddaughter Heather Holmgrain Shaw.

The family will receive friends prior to the memorial service beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

