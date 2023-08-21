Maudie Manie Newsome

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A graveside service for Miss Maudie Manie Newsome will be held Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Dr. Raymon Leake officiating. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home-Downtown is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Miss Newsome, 97, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Queen City Nursing Home.

Maudie was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Meridian. She had a kind and gentle soul and was known for taking care of others, especially her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her brother, Buddy Newsome; and nieces and nephews, Wade Walker, Debbie Hearn, Trey Walker, Tiffany Hecht, Ida Mae Kennedy, and Nadine Brown.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hardy and Ida Lovett Newsome; and sisters, Margaret Mitchell, Imogene Jones, Katie Fant, Callie Newsome, and Johnnie Watts.

