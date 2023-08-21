Meridian’s Roscoe Tucker ready to take the next step with EMCC’s football team

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - Roscoe Tucker, a freshman offensive lineman at East Mississippi Community College (EMCC), thought that the move to Scooba would be tough to make.

With a week of classes and many football practices under his belt, the Meridian native is ready to turn his focus to winning a Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference of Athletics (MACCC) championship.

“I’m just going to keep working so we can win the natty this year too,” said Tucker.

The Lions defeated Northwest Mississippi Community College for the MACCC title last season, when Tucker was a senior leader at Meridian High.

When it came to making a decision of where to play at the next level, the most important thing to Tucker was getting a chance to see the field as early as possible.

“I think I made the right decision to come here,” said Tucker. “I got an opportunity to play as a freshman, and I’m just going to keep working.”

Tucker was a multi-sport athlete at Meridian High and Northeast Lauderdale High School.

Despite Meridian High and Northeast Lauderdale having losing football seasons each year of Tucker’s high school career, Tucker’s pure talent stood out. He was selected to play in the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game his senior season at Meridian High.

The Lions season will begin on the road on Sept. 7th at Copiah Lincoln Community College.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.