Funeral services for Mr. Ray L. Oglesby will begin at 6:00 PM Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Reverend Tommy Espey and Brother Craig Espey officiating. Interment will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Stonewall Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Oglesby, 95, of Meridian, died Sunday, August 20, 2023 at his home.

Ray was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and went on to serve and retire from the U.S. Air Force. He was served in World War II, the Korean Conflict, as well as being stationed in Guam, Japan, and Greenland. He was a Patriot tried and true, holding numerous Commendations in the U.S. Navy and Air Force. Mr. Ray also worked with Brown Bottling Group for over 25 years; for Mr. Gene Naylor, who became a life-long friend. He was an avid fan of Ole Miss, always cheering for his Rebels, no matter how much grief he received.

Mr. Ray is survived by his children Jo Espey (Tommy), Ronnie Oglesby, and Kay Lowrey (Bobby). Six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Bobby Joe Barton and Lois Oglesby (Jimmy), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members and special care-givers, Laura, Carolyn, and Gloria.

Mr. Oglesby is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Valeria Oglesby; daughter, Sheila Stephens; and his parents Raymond and Sadie Lou Oglesby; his step-mother, Lottie Ogelsby; as well as his four brothers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Oglesby Family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 5:45 PM prior to funeral rites in the chapel.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.