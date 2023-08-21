One person dies in Sunday night wreck in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said an Emelle, Ala., man died Sunday night in a 2-vehicle crash, five miles south of Gainesville, Ala., on Ala. Highway 39.

ALEA said Antonio W. Eskridge, 34, was critically injured when the Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving struck a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Jonathan Hutchins Jr., 31, of Livingston.

After the initial impact, the Tahoe left the road and struck several trees. ALEA said Eskridge was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken to Hill Hospital in York, where he died of his injuries.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

