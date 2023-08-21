MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has now upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. It is expected to become tropical by Tuesday claiming the next name off the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season list which is Harold. Heavy rainfall and coastal flooding is possible across south Texas Tuesday and Wednesday. TS watches and warning could go in effect by Tuesday morning.

