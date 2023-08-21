Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine

Tropical development soon
Tropical development soon(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has now upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. It is expected to become tropical by Tuesday claiming the next name off the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season list which is Harold. Heavy rainfall and coastal flooding is possible across south Texas Tuesday and Wednesday. TS watches and warning could go in effect by Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old Dustin McDaniel of Lauderdale Died in a wreck Sunday morning.
Deadly accident on Old 8th Street Road
An accident involving an 18-wheeler has occurred on I-20 Eastbound at Mile Marker 163.
Accident involving an 18-wheeler
3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
Well, the Atlantic has awoken as there are two Tropical Storms and another 3 areas to watch.
FIRST ALERT: Record breaking temps at home and the Atlantic beast has woken up
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 21st, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 21st, 2023
Stay safe in the heat
First Alert: Another week of dangerous heat
Well, the Atlantic has awoken as there are two Tropical Storms and another 3 areas to watch.
FIRST ALERT: Record breaking temps at home and the Atlantic beast has woken up
This storm is going to take a right turn very soon and head straight for the islands of...
Hours after Tropical Storm Emily formed Tropical Storm Franklin is in the Atlantic