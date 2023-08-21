Rankin County crash claims life of Brooksville woman

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A woman from east Mississippi died in a collision Sunday night in Rankin County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the 2-car crash happened on Interstate 20 East, near Exit 54 about 11:50 p.m.

The MHP said a Dodge Ram driven by 36-year-old Marcal Collins of Quitman, Miss., was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane, and collided with a Honda driven by 59-year-old Ty Oneal, of Pennington, Ala.

The Highway Patrol said Oneal’s passenger, 85-year-old Hattie Oneal, of Brooksville, Miss., died of her injuries, Collins was not injured and Ty Oneal was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.