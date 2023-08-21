Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

For the first time since 2008, the Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the AP College football preseason rankings. The Bulldogs are the two-time defending national champion and will try to duplicate history as they will seek to become only the third college football program to win three consecutive national champions. Minnesota accomplished the feat in the 1930s while Army repeated the feat in the 1940s.

Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide has been the preseason No. 1 team in seven of Saban’s 17 years in Tuscaloosa, including the previous two seasons. This year the Tide was ranked fourth behind Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State. This is the lowest preseason ranking since 2009, when they were ranked fifth and fooled the coaches and sportswriters by winning the national championship. LSU is ranked fifth, its best preseason ranking in seven years. Rounding out the Top 10 are USC, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Washington. The second ten are led by Texas followed by Tennessee (12), Notre Dame, Utah, Oregon, Kansas State, TCU, Oregon State, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Ole Miss (22), Texas A&M (23), Tulane and Iowa.

Vanderbilt is the lone SEC team in action this Saturday at 6 p.m. as they host Hawaii. Vandy is a two-touchdown favorite over the Rainbow Warriors. The remainder of the Southeastern Conference teams will open the following week. On Thursday, August 31, Missouri will host South Dakota while Florida will travel to No. 14 Utah. On Saturday, September 2, Ole Miss will host Mercer at 1 p.m. while Mississippi State will entertain SE Louisiana at 3 p.m. The Rebels will televise on SEC+ while the Bulldogs will be on the SEC Network. Other SEC games in September are Kentucky hosting Ball State, Tennessee entertaining Virginia, Hugh Freeze and his Auburn Tigers hosting UMASS, Arkansas welcoming Western Carolina, the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs happily hosting UT-Martin, New Mexico visiting Texas A&M, Alabama playing host to Middle Tennessee and the South Carolina Gamecocks welcoming North Carolina. The LSU Tigers travel to Florida State on Sunday night, September 3, in a national television contest on ABC.

College football will kick off this Saturday from Dublin, Ireland, to L.A. and places in between. The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame will tangle with the Naval Academy at 1:30 p.m. on NBC in Dublin. The No. 13 Irish are a three-touchdown favorite over the Midshipmen. Later that night at 7 p.m. USC will host San Jose State. The No. 6 Trojans are a four-touchdown favorite over the Spartans. Louisiana Tech and Florida International will battle in Ruston later that night at 9 p.m. The Commodores are a two-touchdown favorite over the Rainbow Warriors. Other games this Saturday are UTEP at Jacksonville State, U-Mass at New Mexico State and Ohio University at San Diego State.

Our state’s first college football opener will be this Saturday as Jackson State and South Carolina State will face off in Atlanta. Belhaven and Millsaps will play on Thursday, August 31, in the Riverside Rumble while Delta State and Mississippi College will play that night. DSU will visit Rolla, Missouri, while MC hits the road to West Palm Beach, Florida, to meet Keiser College on August 31. Southern Mississippi will host Alcorn on Saturday, September 2, while Mississippi Valley will host Central College that night. The Mississippi JUCOs will open their season on Thursday, September 7.

Odds & Ends

The first place Biloxi Shuckers took the series against the last place Mississippi Braves by winning five of the six games this past week in Pearl.

Spain downed England, 1-0, to claim the Women’s World Cup.

Ole Miss defensive end Cedric Johnson of Mobile was named the winner of the 2023 Chucky Mullins Courage Award. Johnson will wear a No. 38 patch in honor of Mullins.

