Sumter County community without water for a week

A lot of people you might know in the Morningstar community have been without water for almost...
A lot of people you might know in the Morningstar community have been without water for almost a week.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) -A lot of people you might know in the Morningstar community have been without water for almost a week.

The Morningstar community residents that I spoke to told me that the water pressure suddenly dropped before ultimately shutting off. In my quest to find more answers I ran into Ellis Barlow, a resident of the Morningstar community and this is what he had to say.

“We can do better, and we could get some people that are involved in our water system that works for the people and not just to be in a position,” said Barlow. “Because we need help here sometimes and we just can’t get it, so we feel like we are being neglected.”

Mr. Barlow was kind enough to let me inside his home and show me his current water situation. There was no running water and the drips that you saw were the first in seven days. So how did people get water? Well, Barlow had his plan.

“I’ve been hauling water from the neighboring town of York and trying to keep things kind of normal. We have animals. I have a dog and my brother has a horse and they consume a lot of water, and we don’t have any water, so I’ve just been bringing it in bottles and buckets and stuff,” Barlow said.

A lot of residents have been doing the same and they are bathing and cooking with water bottles. Some are even asking for some compensation, and they continue to struggle.

“It’s very inconvenient and it cost me to run around everywhere to fetch water, so it’s costing me. Why not? it costs them, so hey let’s share this thing,” Barlow said.

According to some officials that we spoke with, the main line broke under the Sucarnoochee Creek and that they were hoping to get water up by Friday. They informed most residents out here that water would be up by Thursday, then Friday, and here we are and there is still barely any running water for much of the Morningstar community.

Every resident that I spoke with did try to contact Sumter County Water Authority but said they would often spend hours on hold or not talk to anyone at all. Residents were begging for answers yet there were little to no updates.

We did reach out to Sumter County Water and got no response.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 confirmed dead, possibly more, in fiery two-car collision on U.S.-84 Laurel
Species such as bass, catfish, and crappie are included in the advisory.
Fish advisory issued for Alabama rivers and lakes
Phone away from student in a pouch where all phones can go before class to prevent distractions...
The cell phone problem
US Marshals capture man that was wanted in multiple counties
U.S. Marshals capture man wanted in Tennessee and Mississippi
Mississippi Walmart receives notice from state agency after dead rats found on floor

Latest News

An accident involving an 18-wheeler has occurred on I-20 Eastbound at Mile Marker 163.
Accident involving an 18-wheeler
30-year-old Dustin McDaniel of Lauderdale Died in a wreck Sunday morning.
Deadly accident on Old 8th Street Road
Well, the Atlantic has awoken as there are two Tropical Storms and another 3 areas to watch.
FIRST ALERT: Record breaking temps at home and the Atlantic beast has woken up
A homeowner in Tower Loop in the Curry Community called the sheriff’s department April 16 to...
Human jaw bone found in Walker Co. belongs to unknown man