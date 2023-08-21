Sumter County community without water for a week

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) -A lot of people you might know in the Morningstar community have been without water for almost a week.

The Morningstar community residents that I spoke to told me that the water pressure suddenly dropped before ultimately shutting off. In my quest to find more answers I ran into Ellis Barlow, a resident of the Morningstar community and this is what he had to say.

“We can do better, and we could get some people that are involved in our water system that works for the people and not just to be in a position,” said Barlow. “Because we need help here sometimes and we just can’t get it, so we feel like we are being neglected.”

Mr. Barlow was kind enough to let me inside his home and show me his current water situation. There was no running water and the drips that you saw were the first in seven days. So how did people get water? Well, Barlow had his plan.

“I’ve been hauling water from the neighboring town of York and trying to keep things kind of normal. We have animals. I have a dog and my brother has a horse and they consume a lot of water, and we don’t have any water, so I’ve just been bringing it in bottles and buckets and stuff,” Barlow said.

A lot of residents have been doing the same and they are bathing and cooking with water bottles. Some are even asking for some compensation, and they continue to struggle.

“It’s very inconvenient and it cost me to run around everywhere to fetch water, so it’s costing me. Why not? it costs them, so hey let’s share this thing,” Barlow said.

According to some officials that we spoke with, the main line broke under the Sucarnoochee Creek and that they were hoping to get water up by Friday. They informed most residents out here that water would be up by Thursday, then Friday, and here we are and there is still barely any running water for much of the Morningstar community.

Every resident that I spoke with did try to contact Sumter County Water Authority but said they would often spend hours on hold or not talk to anyone at all. Residents were begging for answers yet there were little to no updates.

We did reach out to Sumter County Water and got no response.

