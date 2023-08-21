Teen reported missing in Waynesboro

Abdul Mohsin Mohamed, 17, was last seen Sunday night around 8 p.m.
Abdul Mohsin Mohamed, 17, was last seen Sunday night around 8 p.m.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department needs help locating a missing teen.

The police department said 17-year-old Abdul Mohsin Mohamed was last seen Sunday night wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and black shoes.

The police said Mohamed left King Smokerz on Mississippi Drive at approximately 8 p.m. going to Burger King, just up the road. However, he never made it to Burger King, and he has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Mohamed is described as having shoulder-length black curly hair and a black mustache. He is around 5 feet and 10 inches in height and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you know anything about Mohamed’s disappearance, please contact (601) 735-2323 and ask to be connected to Lt. Don Hopkins with Waynesboro’s Police Departments Criminal Investigations.

