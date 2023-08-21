Thomasville Police Department seeks public’s help with homicide case

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WTOK) - The Thomasville Police Department is seeking information from the public about a homicide that happened earlier this year.

It’s still investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Johnson Street and Bettis Avenue in Thomasville on Saturday, May 20, around 7:22 p.m.

Officers said the gunshot victim, Andy Crawford Jr., was taken to the local hospital for treatment but later died of his injuries.

Investigators said shots were fired by an unknown suspect into the car where Crawford was a passenger.

Thomasville Police encourage the public to come forward with any information about this crime. If you wish to be anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. To report any information, you will need to receive a Tip ID and password in order to talk with investigators.

CrimeStoppers is also offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the person responsible for Crawford’s death.

