Two die in Scott County crash

Two people died and two others were injured in a Saturday crash in Scott County.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck that killed two people over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday about 7 p.m. on Highway 21 in Scott County.

The MHP said a Nissan Maxima driven by 64-year-old Bettye Myers, of Forest, Miss., was traveling south on Highway 21 when it collided with a Kawasaki KZ1300 driven by 48-year-old Michael Shoemaker, also of Forest, who was traveling east on Old Jackson Road.

Shoemaker died in the crash, along with his passenger, 46-year-old Reginia Hacker, of Forest.

Myers and her passenger, Jciana Lacey, 18, of Forest, MS, were taken to local hospitals.

