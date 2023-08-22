11-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Rankin County pond

By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An 11-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a Rankin County pond on Monday.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to the area of Reservoir Way where it was reported that the boy had gone missing near a pond.

Deputies responded to the scene where a neighbor had found the child but was unable to remove him from the water.

Deputies immediately jumped in and assisted in pulling the child out.

They immediately began CPR until medical arrived on scene. The child was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

