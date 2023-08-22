Applications for Teacher Mini-Grants open

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Junior Auxiliary of Meridian announced Tuesday morning that they are, once again, offering mini-grants to those who work in education within Lauderdale County. The mini-grants are available in the amount of $250 and can be as much as $1000.

All PreK through 12 teachers, counselors, librarians, and school nurses in Lauderdale County are eligible to apply for mini-grants, including those from public, private, and community institutions.

In the announcement, JA of Meridian President Ashley Gayden stated, “We are so excited to once again have the opportunity to award deserving teachers in our community with over $25,000 worth of grants for their classrooms. Teachers truly make a difference in the life of a child, and we encourage anyone who could use the extra funding to apply,”

Applications for the mini-grants will be accepted from Tuesday, August 22nd, to Friday, September 15th, 2023. They can be found on jameridian.com. Grant recipients will be notified the first week of October. A reception for the recipients will be held on October 17th at the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian.

The Junior Auxiliary of Meridian, a nonprofit serving the children of Lauderdale County since 1941, would like to give a special thanks to Community of Hope and the Charles L. Young Sr. Foundation for funding the mini-grants.

