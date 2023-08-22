City of Meridian Arrest Report August 22, 2023
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|REGINA A SCOTT
|1979
|4524 HWY 39N APT A30 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
|JASON PERRY
|1974
|28 TOMMY DR PHILADELPHIA, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT ON A MINOR X 2
|ANGELA D HILL-GIBBS
|1974
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|DAVID M JONES
|1985
|1725 20TH AVE APT A1 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JEREMIAH J LYLES
|2004
|107 71ST PL APT A118 MERIDIAN, MS
|ASSAULT ON A MINOR
|BRANDY N MOULDS
|1986
|175 PALMETTO RD FREEPORT, FL
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|MONESHA M KING
|1997
|2213 23RD AVE APT D MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 22, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:09 AM on August 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.