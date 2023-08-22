City of Meridian Arrest Report August 22, 2023

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
REGINA A SCOTT19794524 HWY 39N APT A30 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
JASON PERRY197428 TOMMY DR PHILADELPHIA, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT ON A MINOR X 2
ANGELA D HILL-GIBBS1974HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
DAVID M JONES19851725 20TH AVE APT A1 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JEREMIAH J LYLES2004107 71ST PL APT A118 MERIDIAN, MSASSAULT ON A MINOR
BRANDY N MOULDS1986175 PALMETTO RD FREEPORT, FLSIMPLE ASSAULT
MONESHA M KING19972213 23RD AVE APT D MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 22, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:09 AM on August 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died and two others were injured in a Saturday crash in Scott County.
Two die in Scott County crash
Detective Chanetta Stevens said MPD has information that someone pretending to be law...
Meridian Police issue warning about scam
30-year-old Dustin McDaniel of Lauderdale Died in a wreck Sunday morning.
Deadly accident on Old 8th Street Road
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 85-year-old Hattie Oneal, of Brooksville, Miss., died of...
Rankin County crash claims life of Brooksville woman

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 22, 2023
Daily Docket 4
Kemper County Arrest Report August 21, 2023
Thomasville, Ala., Police are still trying to find who killed Andy Crawford, Jr., in May.
Thomasville Police Department seeks public’s help with homicide case
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 21, 2023