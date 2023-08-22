Funeral services for Dustin Hiram Blake “Jim” McDaniel will begin at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Ben Jones and Davey Wilkinson officiating. Interment will follow at Oxford Cemetery in Lauderdale. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. McDaniel, 30, of Lauderdale, died Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Dustin was first and foremost a Christian and had a deep and profound faith. He felt a call on his life from a young age to minister to others through his life. He was a member of Lauderdale United Methodist Church Youth Group growing up where he began his relationship with Christ and began the foundation of his life. He loved being a husband and dad, his wife and miracle twins were his pride and joy and he loved sharing his love for them everywhere he went. Jim, as he was known by his work family, loved being a Lineman; his work was his passion having earned Lineman of the Year in 2021. He was recently promoted to Journeyman Lineman. Jim worked for over eight years with EMEPA. Dustin loved felling trees and did this for both work and fun; he enjoyed the thrill of the climb or of a crashing tree. He enjoyed working out and spending time in the gym; he also had a profound love for his friends whom he also considered his family. Dustin will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, grandson, brother, and friend; there are just not enough words to describe this gentle giant.

Dustin is survived by his wife Sara Sosebee McDaniel; his twins, Charly Jane McDaniel and Bo Hiram McDaniel; His mother, Virginia McDaniel; his sister, Isabella Cruz; his grandfather (Dad), Hiram Ralph McDaniel; Father and Mother-in-law, Dewayne and Jane Sosebee; brother-in-law, Daniel Sosebee (Lindsay), as well as a host of aunts, uncles, extended family members and friends.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Rhaly, Ben Smith, Josh Stuart, Chase Stamper, Andy McDonald, and Brad Burcham with Richard Dunn, Tanner Garrett, Tanner Strickland, and his brothers at EMEPA.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The McDaniel Family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, August 25, 2023 at the funeral home.

