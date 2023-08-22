Memorial Services for Judith Ann Boykin Phillips, 76, of Toxey will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 3:30 P.M. at Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler with Rev. Jon Brown officiating. Visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service.

Judith Ann Phillips passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Choctaw Health and Rehab. She was born November 7, 1946, to Burnice and Cora Land Boykin in Butler. Judith worked many years in retail until her retirement.

She is survived by her daughter, Katherine A. White; daughter, Donna Faye Day; daughter, Carrie D. White; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and brother, Marshall E. Abston.

She is preceded in death by her father, Burnice Boykin; mother, Cora Land Cooper; husband, James Ivey Phillips; sister, Betty Ruth McDowell; and sister, Helen Gayle Mayo.

The family kindly request no flowers for the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Bumpers Funeral Home at P.O. Box 705, Butler, Alabama 36904.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.