Judith Ann Boykin Phillips

Judith Ann Boykin Phillips
Judith Ann Boykin Phillips(Bumpers Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Memorial Services for Judith Ann Boykin Phillips, 76, of Toxey will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 3:30 P.M. at Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler with Rev. Jon Brown officiating. Visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service.

Judith Ann Phillips passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Choctaw Health and Rehab. She was born November 7, 1946, to Burnice and Cora Land Boykin in Butler. Judith worked many years in retail until her retirement.

She is survived by her daughter, Katherine A. White; daughter, Donna Faye Day; daughter, Carrie D. White; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and brother, Marshall E. Abston.

She is preceded in death by her father, Burnice Boykin; mother, Cora Land Cooper; husband, James Ivey Phillips; sister, Betty Ruth McDowell; and sister, Helen Gayle Mayo.

The family kindly request no flowers for the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Bumpers Funeral Home at P.O. Box 705, Butler, Alabama 36904.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died and two others were injured in a Saturday crash in Scott County.
Two die in Scott County crash
Detective Chanetta Stevens said MPD has information that someone pretending to be law...
Meridian Police issue warning about scam
30-year-old Dustin McDaniel of Lauderdale Died in a wreck Sunday morning.
Deadly accident on Old 8th Street Road
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 85-year-old Hattie Oneal, of Brooksville, Miss., died of...
Rankin County crash claims life of Brooksville woman

Latest News

Dennis Durbin
Robert Bullard
Lisa Smith
Dustin Hiram Blake “Jim” McDaniel
Dustin Hiram Blake “Jim” McDaniel
Ms. Bertha Kate Jones