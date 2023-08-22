Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Hurricane
Television Give-Away Contest
Download Our Apps
Live Newscasts/Weather
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Special Reports
Live Newscasts/Weather
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Sports Videos
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Camera Network
Great Health Divide
EMBDC Reimagining the Future
Salute to Excellence
Midday Interviews
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
Election Results
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
Frontline Responders
County Road 11
Foodie Finds
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
Arrests
Programming Schedule
Heroes & Icons
Start TV
Telemundo
Submit Photos and Videos
Submit Hometown Heroes Photos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
9 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Kemper County Arrest Report August 21, 2023
Daily Docket 4
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Allen Naylor 08-20-2023 Domestic Violence.jpg
:
Keena Carpenter 08-20-2023 Domestic Violence.jpg
Andrew Campbell 08-17-2023 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Two die in Scott County crash
Meridian Police issue warning about scam
Deadly accident on Old 8th Street Road
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84
Rankin County crash claims life of Brooksville woman
Latest News
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 22, 2023
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 22, 2023
Thomasville Police Department seeks public’s help with homicide case
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 21, 2023