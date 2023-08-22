Kemper County Arrest Report August 21, 2023

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Allen Naylor 08-20-2023 Domestic Violence.jpg
Allen Naylor 08-20-2023 Domestic Violence.jpg

:

Keena Carpenter 08-20-2023 Domestic Violence.jpg
Keena Carpenter 08-20-2023 Domestic Violence.jpg
Andrew Campbell 08-17-2023 Disturbance of the Family.jpg
Andrew Campbell 08-17-2023 Disturbance of the Family.jpg

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

