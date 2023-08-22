Kenneth Graham Eyes Coroner Runoff Race

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The runoff elections are one week away and there are two republicans in Lauderdale County squaring off to replace longtime Coroner Clayton Cobbler.

Kenneth Graham finished second in the balloting in the primary to Stella McMahon back on August 8th.

Graham recently retired from the military after serving active guard reserve duties in Jackson. He also has experience as an investigator with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths.

This is what this job is about,” said Graham. “In fact, the state law mentions investigates or investigations 70-something times. You get elected Coroner, but you get appointed by the State Medical Examiner as the County Medical Examiner and Investigator.”

The winner between Graham and McMahon next Tuesday in the Republican runoff will face Democrat winner Rita Jack in the November general election.

