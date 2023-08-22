Man sentenced to over 26 years for armed robberies in Meridian

Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 32, of Anniston, Ala., was convicted of robbing a liquor store and a...
Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 32, of Anniston, Ala., was convicted of robbing a liquor store and a convenience store Jan. 15, 2018.(.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Jackson announced Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 32, of Anniston, Ala., has been sentenced to 314 months in prison for armed robberies in Meridian.

Jennings was convicted of hold-ups at a liquor store and a convenience store Jan. 15, 2018.

In addition to two counts of armed robbery, Jennings was also convicted of two counts of using or carrying a firearm in connection with crimes of violence and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.

The U.S. Attorney said evidence collected by the Meridian Police Department established Jennings’ as the suspect through DNA analysis. ATF agents conducted follow-up investigative measures that further confirmed Jennings’ involvement in and planning the robberies. Jennings is a convicted felon, and it was therefore also unlawful for him to possess the firearm he used during the robberies.

Jennings was found guilty by a jury on December 12, 2022 following a trial in U.S. District Court. The Meridian Police Department and the ATF investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam T. Stuart and Charles W. Kirkham prosecuted the case as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

