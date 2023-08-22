Meridian Police issue warning about scam

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department posted a warning for the public on its official Facebook page Monday night.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said MPD has information that someone pretending to be law enforcement is demanding people meet them at an unsafe location.

Stevens said this is a scam and urged people to not give out their information or comply with these threats. She said if you receive this kind of phone call, hang up the phone and notify Meridian Police at 601-485-1893.

