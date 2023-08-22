Meridian Public School District hires full-time Parent and Community Engagement Specialist

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local school system is working to improve parent involvement within the district.

The Meridian Public School District has hired Adrian Phillips as the full-time Parent and Community Engagement Specialist this year.

The engagement specialist will work as a liaison between parents and the school to help students become successful.

“So, I work with attendance, not only getting them here but keeping them here, regularly finding out the reasons why they may not be here regularly or consistently and working with the parents to work through that. So whatever shortcomings they may have, or whatever issues come up, I try to find a solution if they need additional help. With resources like academics like reading, math, science, and social skills, I find people in our school district connect them so that our kids can get the help that they need,” said Phillips.

If you like to set up an appointment or speak with the MPSD’s Parent and Community Engagement Specialist, you are urged to call 601-484-5557.

You can also email Phillips at across@mpsdk12.net.

