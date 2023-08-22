Meridian road work update

Construction signs up in Meridian
Construction signs up in Meridian
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Construction can be a good thing, but it takes time.

If you catch yourself frequently passing through downtown Meridian, it might feel like the roadwork has been going on for a little while now.

David Hodge, director of Meridian Public Works, said it won’t be going on too much longer.

“We are paying attention to the Medical District right now. The mayor had three major paving categories or projects that he had on tap. One was North Hill Street. The other is 8th Street and the third is the Medical District. We’ll be out there for several more weeks. We’re milling and paving, so we’re between 21st Ave. and 18th Ave., all the way from 14th StRhett, you know, down to downtown 6th Street,” said Hodge.

Hodge said they’re spending about $2 million on milling and paving these roads. Most of the money comes from the bond fund, while the rest comes from internet sales tax.

Hodge says he is excited about future projects they plan to start soon.

