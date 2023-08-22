Northeast Elementary School receives Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One Lauderdale County elementary school has received a grant to supply books for its book vending machine.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Northeast Elementary School with $3,500 through its youth literacy grant program.

Anita Wansley, the Principal at Northeast Elementary School, said these funds will help students get more books to improve their reading skills.

“So, our librarian, Angela Grace, applied for the Dollar General Literacy Grant, which was a $3,500 grant, and she did that to maintain our book vending machine. and this was an incredible project that we started about two years ago to purchase a book vending machine, and we use it as an incentive. For our students with their program, Lexia, which is a reading enrichment program that we have here at Northeast Elementary. When they level up two times, they get a pass to come to the book vending machine and choose the book that they want out of that vending machine,” said Wansley.

The Literacy Foundation awards any school, library, or non-profit that is within 15 miles of a Dollar General Store.

The book vending machine holds 350 books and Librarian Angela Grace said the books are flying off the shelves.

“A vending machine is something we’ve all used. We use it to get, you know, our snacks and our chips and our drinks and everything and so to get something like a book out of it, it the first few kids that got it. They were like, it really works. It really turns, you know, and then some kids would walk by as we were doing it. So, they got excited about it. But they love to push the buttons on it and watch the book fall, and then the machine tells them. Keep up the good work. It kind of gives them encouragement to keep going,” said Grace.

Principal Wansley said she really appreciates the extra efforts of her staff who start initiatives to help students learn and improve their fundamental skills.

Grace said the vending machine gave out nearly 1,300 books last year so this grant will allow the school to continue to furnish the machine with books.

The school also encourages community members to donate gently used or new books to Northeast for the book vending machine.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.