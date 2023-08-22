Road closure scheduled for Monday in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A portion of Highway 486 in Neshoba County will be temporarily closed next week. Crews will be replacing a culvert.

It will affect 486 in both directions between County Road 539 and County Road 547. The closure is set for Monday, Aug. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said workers, flagmen and equipment will be present. Drivers should slow down and stay alert.

