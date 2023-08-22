Weather Alert Day: Excessive Heat for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Excessive heat will blanket our area on Wednesday as heat index values will climb over 110 degrees throughout the afternoon. This is extremely dangerous heat for any type of strenuous activity, so please make sure to practice heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

The high heat index values are due to actual highs climbing into the low 100s...combined with dew point temps in the low-mid 70s. The infamous upper-level ridge of high pressure (or heat dome) is the culprit for the above average highs, and we’re even expecting record challenging heat for Wednesday. Actually, record challenging heat is expected the rest of the week.

Thankfully, the “heat dome” will eventually move back west and away from us by early next week. This will allow temps to fall back closer the average, and it’ll allow decent rain chances to return since the “lid” on the atmosphere will be gone. Until then, it’ll be very dry and dangerously hot... and many burn bans are in effect: https://www.wtok.com/2023/08/21/burn-ban-40-mississippi-counties/

Tracking the Tropics

Harold has moved inland across southern Texas, and it’ll fizzle over Northern Mexico. Gert and Emily both fizzled out, so we’re currently only tracking one named storm...and that’s Franklin. It’s going to bring impacts to Hispaniola in the short-term, but in the long term...it’ll be over the Western Atlantic where it could strengthen (possibly becoming a hurricane by the weekend). Thankfully, it’s not a threat to any Gulf Coast states, but it’s one for the East Coast to just keep an eye on.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.