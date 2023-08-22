Weather Alert Day! Sweltering heat forages on

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! An Excessive Heat Warning in is effect of all Mississippi counties in are coverage area. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect of Choctaw county, and Sumter county remains under a Heat Advisory for now. The heat will only increase over the next several days, so West Alabama will likely be added to the warning by the end of the week.

Warm and muggy conditions are the feel we get out the door this morning. More record challenging heat expected this afternoon as highs increase into the triple digits. Practice heat safety and watch for signs of heat related illnesses. Heat indices are up to 115 degrees this afternoon. As we remain under a dome of high pressure continue to find multiple ways to stay cool. A small chance of rain returns Friday-Monday, but not much relief from the heat is expected.

Update on the Tropics:

Tropic Storm watches and warning are in effect for South Texas, Haiti and the Dominican Republic due to TS Harold in the Gulf and TS Franklin near Puerto Rico. Flash flooding can also be expected from both tropical storms and the areas that are being impacted. Luckily, for us here no impacts are expected for these two tropical storms.

There are two Disturbances in the Atlantic, Disturbance 1 could see further development later this week as it has a 60% chance of development over the next 7 days. Disturbance 2 has a 20% chance of development and it is the remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily. Neither disturbance is expected to impact our area, but continue to have you preparations in place throughout the rest of the season.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.