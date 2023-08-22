Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude

Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise Assisted Living in Wisconsin. (Source: WBAY)
By Emily Reilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Friends and family celebrated a Wisconsin woman’s 107th birthday this week.

Elizabeth Miskella was born in 1916 and is still going strong as she turned 107 on Monday.

She has eight children, 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

“The family reunions are just massive,” John Miskella, Elizabeth Miskella’s son, said.

Her children reflected on the times they shared with their mother growing up from getting braces, helping her in the garden to being taken to get their vaccines.

“We get together on a Zoom call every Sunday,” John Miskella said. “I think that’s what keeps us so connected.”

The family said one thing they learned from Elizabeth Miskella is always to have a positive attitude.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died and two others were injured in a Saturday crash in Scott County.
Two die in Scott County crash
Detective Chanetta Stevens said MPD has information that someone pretending to be law...
Meridian Police issue warning about scam
30-year-old Dustin McDaniel of Lauderdale Died in a wreck Sunday morning.
Deadly accident on Old 8th Street Road
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 85-year-old Hattie Oneal, of Brooksville, Miss., died of...
Rankin County crash claims life of Brooksville woman

Latest News

FILE - The United States Coast Guard Academy is seen, Sept. 14, 2020, in New London, Conn....
Federal legislation proposed to protect Coast Guard Academy cadets who file sexual assault reports
FILE- According to a CDC report, 1 in 5 women say health care providers mistreated them at some...
Report: 1 in 5 women report maternity mistreatment
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan