100 Plus Women Who Care East Mississippi Chapter has its first meeting ever.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 100 Plus Women Who Care East Mississippi chapter held their first ever meeting at Weidmann’s in downtown Meridian.

The organization has 700 plus chapters nationwide, and now one is up and running right here in Meridian.

Christian Waters, Executive Director of the Community Foundation and founder of the 100-Plus Women Who Care East Mississippi chapter says they saw there was a need for a women’s organization to give back to the East Mississippi community.

The purpose of this first meeting was to introduce and show all in attendance what 100 Plus Women Who Care Organization is all about.

“Anybody can join and we will put out a vote of who they would like for their nonprofits that are in need for funding in the East Mississippi communities. The goal is to be able to give out one $5000 grant to this Impact Award winner to that nonprofit and then hopefully $500 apiece to the other two nonprofits that don’t receive the Impact Award.”, stated Waters.

If you wish to get involved with 100-Plus Women Who Care’s East Mississippi chapter, call 601-696-3035.

Or you can visit their website at 100womeneastms.org and fill out the membership form.

