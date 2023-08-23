100 Plus Women Who Care East Mississippi Chapter has its first meeting ever.

Poster for 100 women who care East Mississippi at the chapter's introductory meeting.
Poster for 100 women who care East Mississippi at the chapter's introductory meeting.(WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 100 Plus Women Who Care East Mississippi chapter held their first ever meeting at Weidmann’s in downtown Meridian.

The organization has 700 plus chapters nationwide, and now one is up and running right here in Meridian.

Christian Waters, Executive Director of the Community Foundation and founder of the 100-Plus Women Who Care East Mississippi chapter says they saw there was a need for a women’s organization to give back to the East Mississippi community.

The purpose of this first meeting was to introduce and show all in attendance what 100 Plus Women Who Care Organization is all about.

“Anybody can join and we will put out a vote of who they would like for their nonprofits that are in need for funding in the East Mississippi communities. The goal is to be able to give out one $5000 grant to this Impact Award winner to that nonprofit and then hopefully $500 apiece to the other two nonprofits that don’t receive the Impact Award.”, stated Waters.

If you wish to get involved with 100-Plus Women Who Care’s East Mississippi chapter, call 601-696-3035.

Or you can visit their website at 100womeneastms.org and fill out the membership form.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died and two others were injured in a Saturday crash in Scott County.
Two die in Scott County crash
Detective Chanetta Stevens said MPD has information that someone pretending to be law...
Meridian Police issue warning about scam
30-year-old Dustin McDaniel of Lauderdale Died in a wreck Sunday morning.
Deadly accident on Old 8th Street Road
-
3 deceased identified after two-vehicle collision Saturday on US-84
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 85-year-old Hattie Oneal, of Brooksville, Miss., died of...
Rankin County crash claims life of Brooksville woman

Latest News

Enterprise Police Chief, Bradley McNeece, says that he is ready for all of the new challenges...
Clarke County’s new fire coordinator
Kids riding ATVs at Lauderdale County Ag Center
Laud. Co. Extension Service host ATV safety course for kids
Heat index values over 110 degrees are expected
Weather Alert Day: Excessive Heat for Wednesday
Meridian Public School District hires full-time Parent and Community Engagement Specialist.
Meridian Public School District hires full-time Parent and Community Engagement Specialist