Funeral Services for Arnold Jasper Gibbs, Sr.,96, of Flomaton will be held Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler with Rev. Larue Caraway officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Gibbs passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 9, 1926, in Marengo County, Alabama to Richard Stephen and Pearl Davison Gibbs. Mr. Gibbs was an Army veteran and retired business owner.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marjorie Hendrix Gibbs; son, Arnold Jasper Gibbs, Jr. and wife Brenda; daughter, Jennifer Gibbs Singleton and husband Nathan; and grandsons, Kevin Gibbs and Colt Gibbs.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Stephen and Pearl Davison Gibbs; one brother; and four sisters.

Pallbearers include Colt Gibbs, Kevin Gibbs, Nathan Singleton, Dave Hendrix, David Hendrix, and Tony Garner.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler

