City of Meridian Arrest Report August 23, 3023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SHAWANDA S HOPSON1989200 23RD ST APT 177 MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
MELVIN M THAGGARD1995464 CR 353 ENTERPRISE, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
BRAD DEAN1990HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM to August 23, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:45 PM on August 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2800 block of 27th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

