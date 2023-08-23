Clarke County’s new fire coordinator

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County welcomes its new Fire Coordinator.

Enterprise Police Chief, Bradley McNeece, says that he is ready for all of the new challenges of this new position.

“I’m humbled that I was chosen for this position. For Clark County, it’s going to it’s going to be a bit of an adjustment going from the law enforcement world to the firefighting world. But I’m ready for it. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I think it’s all going to be a good thing. I’d like to thank the Clark County Board of Supervisors for this opportunity and I look forward to working with them and the. Citizens of Clark County to hopefully better our emergency services community as a whole.”, said McNeece.

Mcneece has been a volunteer firefighter ever since he got out of high school, and he says he’s always loved fighting fires and helping people. Now he’ll get to do that for the people of Clarke County.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.