Jones Co. reserve deputy pleads not guilty to charges in deadly church shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who served as a reserve deputy for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday during his arraignment.

George Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel pleaded not guilty to both charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of James Corey Donald at The Rock Church this April.

An official said Walters was an off-duty JCSD reserve deputy and was working as a member of The Rock Church security team at the time of the shooting incident.

Walters was indicted on the upgraded charges last week and had a bond set at $300,000 by a specially appointed Judge Lamar Pickard from Copiah County.

Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson recused himself from the case after a motion was filed by prosecutors last week. Williamson stated in court he had a personal relationship with both Walters and his father.

Pickard set Walters’ trial date, which is expected to be held on Jan. 29, 2024.

