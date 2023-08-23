Jones Co. reserve deputy pleads not guilty to charges in deadly church shooting

George Walters had an arraignment hearing In Laurel on Wednesday.
George Walters had an arraignment hearing In Laurel on Wednesday.(WDAM)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who served as a reserve deputy for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday during his arraignment.

George Ryan Walters, 43, of Laurel pleaded not guilty to both charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of James Corey Donald at The Rock Church this April.

An official said Walters was an off-duty JCSD reserve deputy and was working as a member of The Rock Church security team at the time of the shooting incident.

Walters was indicted on the upgraded charges last week and had a bond set at $300,000 by a specially appointed Judge Lamar Pickard from Copiah County.

Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson recused himself from the case after a motion was filed by prosecutors last week. Williamson stated in court he had a personal relationship with both Walters and his father.

Pickard set Walters’ trial date, which is expected to be held on Jan. 29, 2024.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detective Chanetta Stevens said MPD has information that someone pretending to be law...
Meridian Police issue warning about scam
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live
James Kelly yells as he leaves the Neshoba County Courthouse after being found guilty in 2021...
Kelly loses appeal in Neshoba County killing
Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 32, of Anniston, Ala., was convicted of robbing a liquor store and a...
Man sentenced to over 26 years for armed robberies in Meridian
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt.
Meridian Mayor proposes pay raises for Meridian Police Department
Meridian Mayor proposes pay raises for Meridian Police Department
Meridian Mayor proposes pay raises for Meridian Police Department
Above average highs and even higher heat indices are expected
Weather Alert Day: Excessive heat continues as “heat dome” dominates
Work begins on Dale Drive bridge in Marion