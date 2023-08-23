Jones County looking for woman reported missing

Kaytlyn Bryce was last seen on July 31.
Kaytlyn Bryce was last seen on July 31.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a woman reported missing Wednesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Kaytlyn Bryce, who also is known as “Kate Moss,” is a white female, about 5 feet, 6 inches, tall and weighing about 110 pounds, JCSD said.

Bryce has brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.

Her last known residence was in the 2200 block of Mississippi 184 in the Powers community in Jones County.

She was last seen on July 31.

Anyone with any information on Bryce’s location is asked to call the JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison County
James Kelly yells as he leaves the Neshoba County Courthouse after being found guilty in 2021...
Kelly loses appeal in Neshoba County killing
Meridian Public School District hires full-time Parent and Community Engagement Specialist.
Meridian Public School District hires full-time Parent and Community Engagement Specialist
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Jury indicts Mississippi woman accused of killing husband on Facebook Live

Latest News

Ochsner Rush Health makes donation to Lauderdale County Schools
Ochsner Rush Health makes donation to Lauderdale County Schools
Ochsner Rush Health makes donation to Lauderdale County Schools
STEM Kit donation
The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN,...
Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl
Stay in the a/c as much as you can
Weather Alert Day! Excessive heat prevails
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be the leading alternative to front-runner Trump