Knights sweep Bulldogs on the volleyball court

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights traveled to Enterprise on Tuesday for a matchup against the Bulldogs on the volleyball court.

The first set was closely contested as the Knights and Bulldogs would trade runs, before the Knights pulled away in the end, winning Set One 27-25.

Set Two was similar to Set One, as the Bulldogs did an excellent job keeping it close, but the Knights pulled away in the end, winning 25-22.

The Knights converted on the opportunity to sweep, as they won Set Three 25-18.

