Laud. Co. Extension Service host ATV safety course for kids

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Mississippi ranks 15 in the United States for ATV deaths, according to Mississippi State University, and local county extension offices are working to get that number down.

Tuesday, the Lauderdale County Extension Service hosted an ATV safety course put on by Mississippi State University.

This course taught kids the dangers of ATVs and how important it is to be safe while riding them.

This program was for kids, but the extension services office hosts many more educational programs for people of all ages.

We teach them to gear up, you know, wear the proper gear so they’re safe when they’re riding. You know, we give them a helmet after the course. We also teach them how to ride safely. You know, we’ll start out with a little obstacle course, and we start out simple, and then we’ll get a little more advanced as we go,” said Extension Associate, Brad Staton.

We are an extension is an educational outreach from Mississippi State University, and one of those ways that we reach the community is through 4H youth development and we have several programs from livestock to sewing, robotics, and much more. We really have something for everybody, said Extension Agent, Meribeth Boland.

If you would like to learn more about programs put on by the MSU Lauderdale County Extension Service, call 601-482-9764.

