Loyal WTOK Viewer picks up Prize

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Congratulations go out to Osborne Johnson of Meridian, who was the winner of our 70 inch television giveaway along with Magnolia Beverage.

Mr. Johnson and his wife dropped by our WTOK studios to meet our staff and claim their prize. He told us he waited right up until the last minute to register, and it certainly paid off.

Johnson is a retired veteran and former teacher with the Meridian Public School District and says he’s watched WTOK for over 50 years. We thank everyone who registered, and we thank all our viewers over the past 70 years.

