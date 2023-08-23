Mayor proposes pay raises for Meridian Police Department

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Police Department is understaffed, and the mayor believes he might have the solution.

News 11 sat down with the mayor to figure out his proposed plans.

A starting police officer for the Meridian Police Department makes 36,400 dollars, according to the city of Meridian. The mayor believes if the city were to raise their pay, it would not only help them retain but also attract more officers to the department.

“What I’m proposing is that we give every sworn Officer 20, I mean $5000 in pay, raise the salary of the gaining officer by $5000. And I think that would incentivize those that are here,” said Mayor Jimmie Smith.

But when you give major pay raises to a city department, many wonder where the money would come from.

“If we do it, some of it will be in the way of increase in taxes. I think that maybe at the beginning of next year, we’re going to have. Some kind of windfall in taxes, I think, because of the miracle medicine, marijuana is going to make a difference in our tax base,” said Smith.

The mayor is also working on a plan to give new officers a yearly bonus of 1,000 for two years if they stay on the force for three years.

