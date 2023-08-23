Runoff Election Information

Election 2023
Election 2023(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Republican runoff election for Lauderdale County will be held Tuesday August 29, 2023 and here is some information you need to know.

WHO CAN VOTE and ABSENTEE DEADLINE for Lauderdale County runoff

DEADLINE

This is the deadline week if you have a need to vote absentee.  The Circuit Clerks Office will be open during regular business hours of 8am until 5pm , Monday through Friday, and Saturday, August 26 from 8am until NOON.

WHO CAN VOTE

If you voted Republican on August 8, you are eligible to vote August 29

If you DID NOT VOTE on August 8, you are eligible  to vote August 29

The only voter not eligible to vote on August 29 is if you voted Democrat on August 8th, as this is considered the same Republican runoff election and cross-over voting is not allowed.

Sample Ballot

Precinct Polls

Coroner Runoff
Stella McMahan
Kenneth Graham
Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors District 1
Justin "JJ" Anders
Other east Mississippi counties also have runoffs.
Clarke County has a Democratic runoff for Justice Court Judge Place 1. (Only Democrat primary voters or those in this district who did not vote Aug. 8 may participate)
Newton County has a Republican runoff for District 3 Supervisor. (Only Republican primary voters or those in this district who did not vote Aug. 8 may participate)
Neshoba County has several Republican runoffs: Constable Place 1, Circuit Clerk, District 1 Supervisor, District 3 Supervisor and District 4 Supervisor (Only Republican primary voters or those in these specific districts who did not vote Aug. 8 may participate; Circuit Clerk is a county-wide race)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

A bridge on Dale Drive in Marion near the 4-way stop is closed for about 3 months.

Work begins on Dale Drive bridge in Marion

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Christen Hyde
Traffic in both directions will have to detour for an estimated 3 months.

National

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....

Trump won’t be at the GOP’s first presidential debate. But his presence will be felt.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press and JILL COLVIN and SARA BURNETT
With less than five months until the Iowa caucuses jumpstart the GOP presidential nomination process, the debate is a critical opportunity for lower-polling candidates to introduce themselves to millions of voters.

State

Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus

1 in custody, 1 in hospital following shooting on Alabama A&M campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Javon Williams, Matthew King and Claudia Peppenhorst
Willie Brandon Nance, 23, was booked in the Madison County Jail early this morning on an aggravated assault charge

Alert Bar

Check on your loved ones

Weather Alert Day! Excessive Heat Warnings in effect the next couple of day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Avaionia Smith
Practice heat safety

Latest News

National

The White House said the income-driven repayment plan will calculate payments based on the...

Borrowers urged to sign up for new student loan repayment program

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN Newsource staff
The plan, called SAVE, aims to significantly lower payments and reduce overall loan costs for millions of people.

News

Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.

Two dead, two injured in officer-involved shootout in Madison Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Morgan Harris
Two people were killed, including the suspect and two other people were injured.

Sports

The Meridian High Wildcats are preparing for the 2023 High School Football season, and this...

Update on Week 1 High School Football matchups

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Patrick Talbot
Several schools are adjusting game times to keep their student-athletes safe from the heat.

News

Update on Week 1 Football matchups

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Knights sweep Bulldogs on the volleyball court

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Newton County High School Volleyball Team

Updated: 14 hours ago