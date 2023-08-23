Runoff Election Information

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Republican runoff election for Lauderdale County will be held Tuesday August 29, 2023 and here is some information you need to know.

WHO CAN VOTE and ABSENTEE DEADLINE for Lauderdale County runoff

DEADLIN E

This is the deadline week if you have a need to vote absentee. The Circuit Clerks Office will be open during regular business hours of 8am until 5pm , Monday through Friday, and Saturday, August 26 from 8am until NOON.

WHO CAN VOTE

If you voted Republican on August 8, you are eligible to vote August 29

If you DID NOT VOTE on August 8, you are eligible to vote August 29

The only voter not eligible to vote on August 29 is if you voted Democrat on August 8th, as this is considered the same Republican runoff election and cross-over voting is not allowed.

Sample Ballot

Precinct Polls

Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors District 1 Justin "JJ" Anders

Other east Mississippi counties also have runoffs. Clarke County has a Democratic runoff for Justice Court Judge Place 1. (Only Democrat primary voters or those in this district who did not vote Aug. 8 may participate) Newton County has a Republican runoff for District 3 Supervisor. (Only Republican primary voters or those in this district who did not vote Aug. 8 may participate) Neshoba County has several Republican runoffs: Constable Place 1, Circuit Clerk, District 1 Supervisor, District 3 Supervisor and District 4 Supervisor (Only Republican primary voters or those in these specific districts who did not vote Aug. 8 may participate; Circuit Clerk is a county-wide race)

